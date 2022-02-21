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Who Are the 12 Tribes of Revelation 12?
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57 views • February 21, 2022
Who are the 12 tribes of Revelation 12? The most common belief is that Bible prophecy is referring to the original 12 tribes of Israel, set up by God in the Old Testament. But as you will learn in this video, it's not as simple as that. The REAL 12 tribes have yet to be organized, and membership has nothing to do with DNA.
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