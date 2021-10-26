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Riccardo Bosi: “This Will Not End Until We Decide It Ends. We Must Make Governing This Country Impossible."
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130 views • October 26, 2021
Riccardo Bosi, Leader of Australia One – Declaration of Sovereignty: “This Will Not End Until We Decide It Ends. We Must Make Governing This Country Impossible. We Must Bring It to a Standstill.”
see transcript here: https://truthcomestolight.com/riccardo-bosi-leader-of-australia-one-declaration-of-sovereignty-this-will-not-end-until-we-decide-it-ends-we-must-make-governing-this-country-impossible-we-must-bring-it-to-a-s/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from AustraliaOne Party Rumble channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://australiaoneparty.com/
Original title: AustraliaOne Party - A Declaration of Sovereignty
see transcript here: https://truthcomestolight.com/riccardo-bosi-leader-of-australia-one-declaration-of-sovereignty-this-will-not-end-until-we-decide-it-ends-we-must-make-governing-this-country-impossible-we-must-bring-it-to-a-s/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from AustraliaOne Party Rumble channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://australiaoneparty.com/
Original title: AustraliaOne Party - A Declaration of Sovereignty
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