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INTEL: TRAITOR GINA HASPIL (GINA SHERI WALKER ) KILLED IN DOMINION SERVER RAID IN RHEIN MAIN AIR BASE, GERMANY; Vault 7: CIA Hacking Tools Revealed
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464 views • November 26, 2020
https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/cms/space_31653889.html
https://starsunfolded.com/gina-haspel/
In this case, "Kraken" is not a mythical sea monster but a program the CIA and Defense Department use to get information about the nation's enemies by hacking computers and cellphones.
The program includes various forms of malware, such as viruses, Trojan horses and remote-control systems -- and even was used against ostensible allies.
In 2017, WikiLeaks released numerous CIA documents detailing "Kraken." T
The CIA uses another program in conjunction with "Kraken," called "Hammer" (or "Hamr" in the files WikiLeaks released), which Powell referenced. "Hamr" spies on protected networks without being detected.
Numerous plugins accompany "Hamr" to enhance its effectiveness. One, "AngerManagement," targets Android devices. Another, "WildTurkey," tests and refines its capabilities.
If WikiLeaks made CIA documents available to the public, Powell surely could access them and use specialists to translate the code and jargon.
After Powell spoke with Dobbs, reports began circulating about an American military operation conducted to take servers in Germany. At first, many thought the servers belonged to two election technology firms, Dominion and Scytl. Dominion -- founded by Venezuelans -- manufactured the questionable voting machines used in this month's election.
But those servers apparently belong to the CIA, which has a field office in Frankfurt. The State Department also operates a consulate in that city.
Since Dominion owns servers in Germany and Scytl operates them in Spain -- servers that received raw election data -- "Kraken" could be used to manipulate that data.
In other words, the United States faces its biggest political and existential crisis since the Civil War -- if not in its history.
SUPPORT SILVER DOCTORS
SilverDoctors
35.8K subscribers
Jim says there is a "hot war" between the White Hats at the NSA and the Deep State, and you won't believe who Jim says the good guys may have just taken out...
Click here for Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnxhi...
Part II begins with Jim giving some background on the Supreme Court, and Jim speculates how the court may have become compromised. Why does this matter? Because Jim says there will be pressure on the Supreme Court, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
In Part II, Jim is very optimistic with his outlook.
Additionally, Jim says -
The US Military is behind President Trump.
Trump may order a new election in March.
Trump may declare the major mainstream media outlets as treasonous.
Trump will win reelection after a month's long fight.
But that's not all Jim says in the hard-hitting second half of the interview, so be sure to tune-in to Part II in its entirety!
And don’t forget to help us out in the fight for sound money, so if you found this content helpful, useful, informative, entertaining, educational, or beneficial in any way, or whatever, then go ahead and smash that thumbs-up button, share this video with as many people as possible, and subscribe to our channel to be notified when new videos drop!
*****
Check out Jim Willie's awesome work at Golden-Jackass here: https://www.golden-jackass.com/
Check out other Jim Willie articles and interviews at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/jim...
Check out Paul "Half Dollar" Eberhart's work at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/pau...
And check out this and other Silver Doctors podcasts here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/preciou...
*****
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Fair Use Notice: This video may contain some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
#JimWillie #TeamTrump
https://starsunfolded.com/gina-haspel/
In this case, "Kraken" is not a mythical sea monster but a program the CIA and Defense Department use to get information about the nation's enemies by hacking computers and cellphones.
The program includes various forms of malware, such as viruses, Trojan horses and remote-control systems -- and even was used against ostensible allies.
In 2017, WikiLeaks released numerous CIA documents detailing "Kraken." T
The CIA uses another program in conjunction with "Kraken," called "Hammer" (or "Hamr" in the files WikiLeaks released), which Powell referenced. "Hamr" spies on protected networks without being detected.
Numerous plugins accompany "Hamr" to enhance its effectiveness. One, "AngerManagement," targets Android devices. Another, "WildTurkey," tests and refines its capabilities.
If WikiLeaks made CIA documents available to the public, Powell surely could access them and use specialists to translate the code and jargon.
After Powell spoke with Dobbs, reports began circulating about an American military operation conducted to take servers in Germany. At first, many thought the servers belonged to two election technology firms, Dominion and Scytl. Dominion -- founded by Venezuelans -- manufactured the questionable voting machines used in this month's election.
But those servers apparently belong to the CIA, which has a field office in Frankfurt. The State Department also operates a consulate in that city.
Since Dominion owns servers in Germany and Scytl operates them in Spain -- servers that received raw election data -- "Kraken" could be used to manipulate that data.
In other words, the United States faces its biggest political and existential crisis since the Civil War -- if not in its history.
SUPPORT SILVER DOCTORS
SilverDoctors
35.8K subscribers
Jim says there is a "hot war" between the White Hats at the NSA and the Deep State, and you won't believe who Jim says the good guys may have just taken out...
Click here for Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnxhi...
Part II begins with Jim giving some background on the Supreme Court, and Jim speculates how the court may have become compromised. Why does this matter? Because Jim says there will be pressure on the Supreme Court, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
In Part II, Jim is very optimistic with his outlook.
Additionally, Jim says -
The US Military is behind President Trump.
Trump may order a new election in March.
Trump may declare the major mainstream media outlets as treasonous.
Trump will win reelection after a month's long fight.
But that's not all Jim says in the hard-hitting second half of the interview, so be sure to tune-in to Part II in its entirety!
And don’t forget to help us out in the fight for sound money, so if you found this content helpful, useful, informative, entertaining, educational, or beneficial in any way, or whatever, then go ahead and smash that thumbs-up button, share this video with as many people as possible, and subscribe to our channel to be notified when new videos drop!
*****
Check out Jim Willie's awesome work at Golden-Jackass here: https://www.golden-jackass.com/
Check out other Jim Willie articles and interviews at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/jim...
Check out Paul "Half Dollar" Eberhart's work at Silver Doctors here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/tag/pau...
And check out this and other Silver Doctors podcasts here: https://www.silverdoctors.com/preciou...
*****
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Fair Use Notice: This video may contain some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
#JimWillie #TeamTrump
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