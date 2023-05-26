Donald Trump posted a Funny video making fun of - Ron DeSantis Presidential Candidacy Announcement from Twitter last night

Not so much a Trump fan anymore, but I thought this was a funny political ad from Trump. Since, I did listen to that Twitter announcement last night.
Trump posted a Funny video remake of - Ron DeSantis Twitter Presidential Candidacy Announcement from last night
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110426610517273124Original
DeSantis announcement on Twitter, May 24,
2023
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1661498079386931206?cxt=HHwWjMDQjejs6Y4uAAAA
