Donald Trump posted a Funny video making fun of - Ron DeSantis Presidential Candidacy Announcement from Twitter last night

Not so much a Trump fan anymore, but I thought this was a funny political ad from Trump. Since, I did listen to that Twitter announcement last night.

Trump posted a Funny video remake of - Ron DeSantis Twitter Presidential Candidacy Announcement from last night

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110426610517273124Original DeSantis announcement on Twitter, May 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1661498079386931206?cxt=HHwWjMDQjejs6Y4uAAAA