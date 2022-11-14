Sleepy Joe: AKA the Sniffer - is meeting with Mr. Wuhan. Everybody is masked up. Janet Yellan looks like a Halloween monster. We are so lucky to have such great Leaders aren't We ?

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This reminds me on the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest. I loved that movie when it came out. So the Snigger and his crew are the patients in the insane assylum.
We are actively marketing now our new Cannabis Retreat in Medellin, Colombia.
We can also do non Cannabis bookings thru our Nature Lodge website
www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com