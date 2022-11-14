Sleepy Joe: AKA the Sniffer - is meeting with Mr. Wuhan. Everybody is masked up. Janet Yellan looks like a Halloween monster. We are so lucky to have such great Leaders aren't We ?

This reminds me on the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest. I loved that movie when it came out. So the Snigger and his crew are the patients in the insane assylum.
We are actively marketing now our new Cannabis Retreat in Medellin, Colombia.
We can also do non Cannabis bookings thru our Nature Lodge website
www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.