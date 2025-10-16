My Girl - The Temptations

The Motown Sound opens with a tight groove from The Funk Brothers, centering on a legendary, rhythmic bass hook, Crisp drums lock into a punchy backbeat, while vibrant horns and sweeping strings elevate each section, adding grandeur, Lead vocals soar with expressive, soulful power throughout





I've got sunshine on a cloudy day When it's cold outside I've got the month of May I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) I've got so much honey the bees envy me I've got a sweeter song than the birds in the trees Well, I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) Hey hey hey Hey hey hey Ooooh I don't need no money, fortune or fame I've got all the riches, baby, one man can claim Well, I guess you'd say What can make me feel this way? My girl (my girl, my girl) Talkin' 'bout my girl (my girl) I've got sunshine on a cloudy day With my girl I've even got the month of May With my girl Talkin' 'bout Talkin' 'bout Talkin' 'bout My girl Ooooh My girl As long as I can talk about my girl...