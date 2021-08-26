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The Silent War Ep. 6088: Dems Import Terror, Disarms/strands/tortures Americans & Worse.
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110 views • August 26, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
US Military Has Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan – Biden Turns His Back on tens of Thousands of Americans Stranded Behind Enemy Lines
Vaxxed are 251x viral load superspreads according to one study.
The FDA approval was a lie, it turns out, they only reissued the EUA and approved a future vaccine that isn't even out.
Largest US Food Distributor Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked
Massive Fines and Years of Jail Time from the Medical Tyrants
Political Prisoners are being slowly murdered in our nations Capitol denied life saving medications.
The ATF Has a Plan To Classify Semi-Automatic Rifles As "Machine Guns"
Up to 100 Afghan Nationals on the terror watchlist have been imported to our nations armories.
Overnight Nancy Pelosi Changed House Rules to Ram Through $3.5 Trillion Green New Deal that will forever change America
All of this, and much more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
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US Military Has Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan – Biden Turns His Back on tens of Thousands of Americans Stranded Behind Enemy Lines
Vaxxed are 251x viral load superspreads according to one study.
The FDA approval was a lie, it turns out, they only reissued the EUA and approved a future vaccine that isn't even out.
Largest US Food Distributor Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked
Massive Fines and Years of Jail Time from the Medical Tyrants
Political Prisoners are being slowly murdered in our nations Capitol denied life saving medications.
The ATF Has a Plan To Classify Semi-Automatic Rifles As "Machine Guns"
Up to 100 Afghan Nationals on the terror watchlist have been imported to our nations armories.
Overnight Nancy Pelosi Changed House Rules to Ram Through $3.5 Trillion Green New Deal that will forever change America
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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