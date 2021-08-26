The Silent War Ep. 6088: Dems Import Terror, Disarms/strands/tortures Americans & Worse.

In this episode of The Silent War-US Military Has Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan – Biden Turns His Back on tens of Thousands of Americans Stranded Behind Enemy LinesVaxxed are 251x viral load superspreads according to one study.The FDA approval was a lie, it turns out, they only reissued the EUA and approved a future vaccine that isn't even out.Largest US Food Distributor Having Trouble Keeping Shelves StockedMassive Fines and Years of Jail Time from the Medical TyrantsPolitical Prisoners are being slowly murdered in our nations Capitol denied life saving medications.The ATF Has a Plan To Classify Semi-Automatic Rifles As "Machine Guns"Up to 100 Afghan Nationals on the terror watchlist have been imported to our nations armories.Overnight Nancy Pelosi Changed House Rules to Ram Through $3.5 Trillion Green New Deal that will forever change AmericaAll of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat