Elite Cyber Security Affidavit Reveals Massive Election Discrepancies & Illegal Conduct

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Patrick Byrne, America Project reveals MASSIVE election discrepancies, illegal conduct
Patrick Byrne reviews Ben Cotton’s July 11, 2022 affidavit that reveals findings from his digital forensic investigation for Adams County, Michigan.
If you’d like to support this lawsuit financially, visit www.AmericaProject.com.
To join the fight to #SaveFreedomInAmerica, go here: https://www.fundfreely.com/donate-now
#TheAmericaProject
#ElectionDiscrepency
#ElectionIntegrity
#MassiveIllegalConduct
Source
https://rumble.com/v1ejox9-elite-of-elite-cyber-security-affidavit-reveals-massive-election-discrepanc.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10