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Hell Yeah!
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31 views • February 12, 2021
Hell Yeah!
An original composition I approached in a different way in 2007. Oftentimes, rock tunes are written harmonically or riff first, then the melodies are developed over top of the harmony.
This time most of the piece was written top down from the melody as one would with a classical or jazz composition.
In addition, I was experimenting with a bunch of next level software that made the whole process easier to develop and record. It was exciting and a ton o' fun to create.
Hope you enjoy!
An original composition I approached in a different way in 2007. Oftentimes, rock tunes are written harmonically or riff first, then the melodies are developed over top of the harmony.
This time most of the piece was written top down from the melody as one would with a classical or jazz composition.
In addition, I was experimenting with a bunch of next level software that made the whole process easier to develop and record. It was exciting and a ton o' fun to create.
Hope you enjoy!
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