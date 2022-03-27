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This has got to be one of the biggest strategic mistakes in modern history | KT McFarland on Biden
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150 views • March 27, 2022
Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland reacts to President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw, Poland where he said Putin cannot remain in power - Via Newsmax's live rally coverage.
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