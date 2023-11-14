Create New Account
Top chief rabbi in israel compares black people to monkeys.
Israeli chief rabbi compares black people to monkeys Yitzhak Yosef - the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel - compared African people to monkeys during his weekly sermon. Many Jewish people around the world condemned his comments. Tens of thousands of African refugees are seeking asylum in Israel while Netanyahu sees them as a threat to the country

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

