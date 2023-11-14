Top chief rabbi in israel compares black people to monkeys.

Israeli chief rabbi compares black people to monkeys Yitzhak Yosef - the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel - compared African people to monkeys during his weekly sermon. Many Jewish people around the world condemned his comments. Tens of thousands of African refugees are seeking asylum in Israel while Netanyahu sees them as a threat to the country
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.