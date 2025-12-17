BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Coming Noahide Laws & Global Greater Israel
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
Lisa Miron, Elizabeth Glass, Jana Ben-Nun, and Steven Ben-Nun discuss the Noahide Laws, how courts around the world seem to be incorporating them, Zionism, Christian Zionism, the project for global Greater Israel, and more.


Websites

Lisa Miron https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

WORLD ON MUTE https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC

Elizabeth Glass https://elizabethglass.org

Elizabeth Substack https://eglass.substack.com

Israeli News Live https://israelinewslive.org

Jana Substack https://janasutoova.substack.com

Steven Substack https://stevenbennun.substack.com


Show Notes

What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F99QHAFo7lw

H.J.Res.104 - To designate March 26, 1991, as "Education Day, U.S.A.". https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-congress/house-joint-resolution/104/text/enr

Laws of Kings and War https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Sefaria https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.57a.11?lang=bi

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi : "6 milliards d'êtres impurs sur terre" https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Rabbi-Yosef-Mizrachi-6-milliards:1

Science tikkun: a bioscience pandemic framework in a Hebrew tradition of global repair https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s10020-025-01244-z

Science tikkun: Science for humanity in an age of aggression https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1096/fj.202101604

Science tikkun: A framework embracing the right of access to innovation and translational medicine on a global scale https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0007117About


Our Guests

Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of “WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties”.


Elizabeth Glass is a writer, mom, teacher, activist, and former political candidate.


Jana and Steven Ben-Nun are founders of Israeli News Live, an independent news source examining world events from a prophetic outlook.


Keywords
biblechristianityprophecyisraelnoahide lawsnwozionismrabbijudaismtechnocracygazaantichristworld governmentbricsmultipolarity
