Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda – a Documentary by Andrew Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy | www.kla.tv/26076

Who presumes to determine one of
the most fundamental decisions? Apparently the Bill Gates-controlled WHO, which
has administered a pregnancy-damaging vaccine to women in Kenya. A diabolical
agenda, documented with evidence by Andrew Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy and
Children’s Health Defense.
Research and Production by Dr. Andy Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
wakefieldmediagroup.com
childrenshealthdefense.org
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26076
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda
https://infertilitymovie.org/unfruchtbarkeit-eine-teuflische-agenda-deutsch/
German Translation by CheckMateNews
https://odysee.com/@CheckMateNews:a/infertility:c
HCG in tetanus vaccine of WHO
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838
Population Control through Vaccines
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/bevoelkerungswachstum-kontrollieren-kenianische-aerzte-entdecken-sterilisationsmittel-in-impfstoffen-a1337657.html
Bill Gates and WHO
https://www.zeit.de/wissen/gesundheit/2017-03/who-unabhaengigkeit-bill-gates-film?utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fduckduckgo.com
Bill Gates and Eugenics
https://perception-gates.home.blog/2020/05/25/eugenik-der-wahre-antrieb-der-gates-rockefeller-epstein-stiftungen/
https://de.technocracy.news/Bill-Gates-von-der-Bioethik-zur-Eugenik/
