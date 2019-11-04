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901 Word of God - Mortar of all Creation Pt 2
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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6 views • November 04, 2019
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
P.S. Yes I know having renounced my citizenship that running for sheriff is a battle on the horizon. Imagine that the Constitution reads in part:
1-3. Continuity of constitutional operation.
The provisions of the constitution of the United States, and of this state, are operative alike in a period of war as in time of peace, and any departure therefrom, or violation thereof, under the plea of necessity, or any other plea, is subversive of good government, and tends to anarchy and despotism.
6-47. Incorporation of religious denominations prohibited.
No charter of incorporation shall be granted to any church or religious denomination. Provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church, or religious denomination.
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biblereligiousphilctdmhudokcalltodecisionphilhudokphilliphudokcalltodecisionministry
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