CNN Exclusive: USS Gerald R. Ford shows extensive fire damage aboard the aircraft carrier (CVN-78) following a blaze during operations against Iran - past operation against Iran

From Last Night:

⚡️ Exclusive footage obtained by CNN shows extensive fire damage aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) following a blaze during (past) operations against Iran.



The carrier’s fire-control system reportedly failed to operate as intended, forcing the crew to manually combat the fire. It took approximately 30 hours to fully extinguish and impacted accommodations for around 600 sailors.



@IntelSlava

More description:

💥"CNN Exclusive": USS Gerald R. Ford fire



"CNN obtained exclusive video showing the true extent of a March fire aboard the world's most expensive warship ($13bn)."



"Sailors' bunks were completely destroyed — charred twisted metal, dangling wires, ash - Crew in serious fear of loosing the ship."



Key facts the Navy's "contained, non-life-threatening" statement buried:



➡️The built-in fire suppression system failed completely

➡️600 sailors lost their bunks

➡️Took 30 hours to extinguish

➡️Ford was offline for 2 days before resuming sorties

➡️Had to divert to Greece for repairs

Now faces at least a year of maintenance before it can sail again



➡️Bonus "CNN Exclusive": the toilets were also repeatedly clogged throughout the deployment.



🐻This entire "exclusive report" and the "exclusive video" is so last months news and common knowledge by now... Wtf were CNN and the rest of MSM reporting so far for this to be "exclusive"?!



4 professional CNN writers on the "exclusive breaking story" and idiots don't even know that Crete was the first emergency port visit and the second was in Split, Croatia?



🔴 @DDGeopolitics