© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“DRIVE BY” BIDEN
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 23, 2021
The last time BIDEN has visited the southern border was on the campaign trail in 2008. "Drive by" Biden is exactly what he should be called. #bordercrisis #buildbackbetter #biden #southernborder #elpaso #texas #psaki #psakibomb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.