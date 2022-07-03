Russia takes full control of Lugansk People’s Republic

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The entire territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic is now under Russian control, the country's Defense Minister has told President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian forces have been driven out of the area, and Russian and Donbass troops have taken Lisichansk, the last major stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the Republic.
Mirrored - RT