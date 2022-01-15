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Your Soul's Plan, The Life You Planned Before Birth with Robert Schwartz 2011
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220 views • January 15, 2022
EBTV on http://evolvingbeings.com presents an interview with author and spiritual counsellor Robert Schwartz, hosted by Evita Ochel.
Robert's work and book are discussed "Your Soul's Plan: Discovering the real meaning of the life you planned before you were born", why "bad" things happen, how to make sense of difficult events like illness, death, poverty, etc., your physical self vs your soul self, and more!
Robert's work and book are discussed "Your Soul's Plan: Discovering the real meaning of the life you planned before you were born", why "bad" things happen, how to make sense of difficult events like illness, death, poverty, etc., your physical self vs your soul self, and more!
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