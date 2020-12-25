© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stichting Artsen Covid Collectief (LESJE MORAAL VOOR HET BINNENHOF )
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • December 25, 2020
Stichting Artsen Covid Collectief. ( VAN DEZE MENSEN, KAN ONZE REGERING EEN LESJE MORAAL LEREN )
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdkHJwMBAgii4YFX88x5mw
QUOTE ,, He who has a why to live can bear almost any how. Friedrich Nietzsche
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXdkHJwMBAgii4YFX88x5mw
QUOTE ,, He who has a why to live can bear almost any how. Friedrich Nietzsche
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.