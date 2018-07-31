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7/31/18 #TRIPCODES: Q’s SECRET LIBRARY! #BROWDERGATE #TRANSIFA
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17 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/31/18 Q Team has been leaving us a Reading List! It’s in the trip codes! Meanwhile, billionaire ex-pat criminal Browd_r could be the key operator tying together spygate, russiagate, crossfire hurricane and the upcoming FEC criminal investigation into the CF and CGI.
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CRYPTO donation links below:
To have a look at the Trip Code Qniversity:
Https://www.rooak.com
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Whether it is donations, positive comments, prayers or research and news tips, I am so grateful for each of u! Please spread the links where u can and hit the bell bc YT constantly unsubs people and doesn’t notify.
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/31/18 Q Team has been leaving us a Reading List! It’s in the trip codes! Meanwhile, billionaire ex-pat criminal Browd_r could be the key operator tying together spygate, russiagate, crossfire hurricane and the upcoming FEC criminal investigation into the CF and CGI.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
To have a look at the Trip Code Qniversity:
Https://www.rooak.com
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Whether it is donations, positive comments, prayers or research and news tips, I am so grateful for each of u! Please spread the links where u can and hit the bell bc YT constantly unsubs people and doesn’t notify.
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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