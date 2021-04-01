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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0147 - James Beck - Williams pleads guilty
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21 views • April 01, 2021
James Beck had planned to meet Williams and Johnson after they expressed interest in a dirt bike his son had listed for sale on Craigslist. Instead the pair tried to rob him and, when James attempted to leave, he was shot. The suspects took off with the bike as James lay on the ground dying. Neighbors heard the gunshots and helped James' 15-year-old son Stuart try to save his father, but there was nothing they could do. Beck died of his injuries.
"He told his dad, 'I told you not to do this,'" said Lashaunda Hopson, who was among those who tried to help the son perform CPR. "It was senseless. It was something that could have been avoided."
"He told his dad, 'I told you not to do this,'" said Lashaunda Hopson, who was among those who tried to help the son perform CPR. "It was senseless. It was something that could have been avoided."
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