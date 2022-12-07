J-6 Political Prisoner: Juror 8 Flipped Me Off as They Read the Guilty Verdict Against Me

The Gateway Pundit reported on Pete Schwartz back in December 2021. He had already been in prison for nearly a year at that point.





The regime kept Pete in the hole for six months in the last two years.





Peter Schwartz, age 47 and a Kentucky welder who has served in the Army Reserve, was indicted after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6 protest. He was arrested on Feb. 2nd in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. According to his letter, he was with his wife when 30 agents assaulted him with flashbang grenades, armored vehicles, and more than 10 assault rifles aimed at his chest.





“At no point did either my wife or I resist but we were both roughly handled and forced/dragged up the stairs after being shackled and handcuffed as we were shoved around,” Schwartz said.









https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/j-6-political-prisoner-pete-schwartz-juror-8-flipped-off-read-guilty-verdict-video/