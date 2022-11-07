"THE PLAGUES OF EGYPT" - JUDGEMENTS WILL BE SEEN BY ALL

#FUTURE #PROPHECY #WORLD

Today's word: The plagues of Exodus will make a comeback. They will be seen across the nations - some in one place, others in another. The wickedness of the world has reached a high point until even the death of the firstborn will be seen again as chastisement. IT IS NECESSARY TO COVER THE DOORS ONCE AGAIN WITH THE LAMB'S BLOOD. Jesus is the only protection against end times judgement, let us shelter under His wings. Amen.





READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/20/the-plagues-of-egypt-january-18-2022/





PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

AND THE ANGEL SOUNDED:https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/05/3347/

THE SILVER MIST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/10/the-silver-mist-november-9-2020/

THE DAYS OF DARKNESS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/the-days-of-darkness-hear-the-words-of-the-lord-february-17-2022/

STRANGE FIRE (COMING DARKNESS): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/





