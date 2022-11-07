"THE PLAGUES OF EGYPT" - JUDGEMENTS WILL BE SEEN BY ALL

#FUTURE #PROPHECY #WORLD
Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Today's word: The plagues of Exodus will make a comeback. They will be seen across the nations - some in one place, others in another. The wickedness of the world has reached a high point until even the death of the firstborn will be seen again as chastisement. IT IS NECESSARY TO COVER THE DOORS ONCE AGAIN WITH THE LAMB'S BLOOD. Jesus is the only protection against end times judgement, let us shelter under His wings. Amen.
READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/20/the-plagues-of-egypt-january-18-2022/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
AND THE ANGEL SOUNDED:https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/05/3347/
THE SILVER MIST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/10/the-silver-mist-november-9-2020/
THE DAYS OF DARKNESS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/the-days-of-darkness-hear-the-words-of-the-lord-february-17-2022/
STRANGE FIRE (COMING DARKNESS): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
Egypt plagues exodus Moses Bible end times locusts flies frogs hail hailstones fire blood water darkness lice pestilence boils firstborn repent God Jesus Bible judgements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.