Grant Prezence - Strange Happenings (LIVE) (Protoje Cover)

This version of Protoje's song, Strange Happenings, was performed live by Grant Prezence, in a session he streamed live on YouTube, on November 18, 2022.You can see the complete stream here: https://youtu.be/ZaJVgOkEwLY





Thank you very much Grant, for this fabulous performance!





Grant Prezence and Prezence Music have a website, here: https://www.prezencemusic.com/

And a YouTube channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaC-9uaUODlx9ILDqGUxgeA





Grant's Description (Copy/Paste; Therefore most links are incomplete):

"Thanks to everyone who tuned in with me on the first live stream. This was more of just a test to make sure my equipment is working properly but it went better than I could've ever imagined thanks to you all. I'm going to make it a weekly thing and work on bringing new music for you all each week. Feel free to comment below with song requests, I might not get to them but if it's a cool song you never know ;)





Follow Us Here:

https://www.prezencemusic.com

https://www.instagram.com/Prezencemusic/

https://www.facebook.com/Prezence/

https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMus...

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3rxN7...

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/pre...

Donations Graciously Appreciated:

BTC: bc1qqlmrzvdvesjugfs57jjpckz93h4zx32dpf6q6j

ETH: 0x064EbdE2CB6ee72f883178c6424689eBEf419923

PayPal: https://paypal.me/GrantEllman?country...

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/Grant-Ellman "





For the complete links in Grant's description, please go to the youtube page linked above. This one: https://youtu.be/ZaJVgOkEwLY





Every week would be too often I think.

I hope a performance like this will be repeated, like four or five times a year max. Because, inspiration takes time, and it's no fun to play the same songs every week.

Thank you Grant for this great performance!

It is much appreciated.