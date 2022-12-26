Grant Prezence - Strange Happenings (LIVE) (Protoje Cover)

This version of Protoje's song, Strange Happenings, was performed live by Grant Prezence, in a session he streamed live on YouTube, on November 18, 2022.You can see the complete stream here: https://youtu.be/ZaJVgOkEwLY
Thank you very much Grant, for this fabulous performance!
Grant Prezence and Prezence Music have a website, here: https://www.prezencemusic.com/
And a YouTube channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaC-9uaUODlx9ILDqGUxgeA
Grant's Description (Copy/Paste; Therefore most links are incomplete):
"Thanks to everyone who tuned in with me on the first live stream. This was more of just a test to make sure my equipment is working properly but it went better than I could've ever imagined thanks to you all. I'm going to make it a weekly thing and work on bringing new music for you all each week. Feel free to comment below with song requests, I might not get to them but if it's a cool song you never know ;)
Follow Us Here:
For the complete links in Grant's description, please go to the youtube page linked above. This one: https://youtu.be/ZaJVgOkEwLY
Every week would be too often I think.
I hope a performance like this will be repeated, like four or five times a year max. Because, inspiration takes time, and it's no fun to play the same songs every week.
Thank you Grant for this great performance!
It is much appreciated.
