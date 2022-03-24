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How #BlackRock Destroys the American Dream -- You'll Own NOTHING and You'll be Happy
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129 views • March 24, 2022
Larry Fink's Black Rock and brother corporation Black Stone, get Federal Reserve printed money injected into their bank accounts, using it to purchase entire housing developments, at well over market rate, pushing up housing prices around the United States, and pricing, a great social cost, new entrance into the home ownership market.
It demonstrates a sickness in the United States, as inflation spirals out of control, sending scarce assets into the stratosphere.
#BlackRock #housing #America
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It demonstrates a sickness in the United States, as inflation spirals out of control, sending scarce assets into the stratosphere.
#BlackRock #housing #America
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
bitcoinfederal reserveblackstonehousinginflationwalkamerican dreammortgageshousing pricesblackrocklarry finkfed printingblack stonecentralized poweresg scoresrocketing housingincreasing housing pricesblackrock buys housing complexwhy is housing so expensivefederal reserve printing moneymartgage rates
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