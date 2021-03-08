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EXPLOSIVE - This 1967 Audio Recording Reveals Plans for a One World Government
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77 views • March 08, 2021
The audio recording goes through the history of the meticulous plans designed by the global elites (Weishaupt, Pike, Rothchild, Rockefeller, Roosevelt, etc.) for the destruction of the world and global enslavement to assemble, from the ashes of WWIII, their One World Government structure by 2030.
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UTuve Video Location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcYkv9wZ-fE
End Times Production Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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UTuve Video Location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcYkv9wZ-fE
End Times Production Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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