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WOW! CDC WARNS Of Liver Damage In Children! MASSIVE Vaccine Blowback! - Obama Calls Us Guinea Pigs!
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1581 views • April 23, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news as the CDC issues a nationwide alert regarding children with hepatitis and so-called "adenovirus" which is clearly caused by the vaccine. Basically, children are facing liver failure in growing numbers and the CDC insists the jab has nothing to do with it despite 100% of the kids with liver damage having had the jab.
Meanwhile, Obama has publicly called those who are jabbed "test subjects" and guinea pigs in a recent speech.
Bill Gates also did a TED talk and called "conspiracy theorists" "kind of weird."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news as the CDC issues a nationwide alert regarding children with hepatitis and so-called "adenovirus" which is clearly caused by the vaccine. Basically, children are facing liver failure in growing numbers and the CDC insists the jab has nothing to do with it despite 100% of the kids with liver damage having had the jab.
Meanwhile, Obama has publicly called those who are jabbed "test subjects" and guinea pigs in a recent speech.
Bill Gates also did a TED talk and called "conspiracy theorists" "kind of weird."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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Help keep independent media alive!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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