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Saving the Economy Versus Saving Lives
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10 views • February 03, 2021
Main Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
Climate change, Covid-19, and other global disasters call for major changes to how we live our lives. But we are told that solutions such as renewable energy and lock-downs will hurt the economy. Governments say that we need to find a balance between saving lives and saving the economy, and it sounds reasonable to most of the world, until we question what the economy actually is, and what... or more importantly, WHO is being "saved" at the expense of the planet and at the expense of millions of lives lost to covid. It's time to challenge this made up "dilemma" which is being touted by world leaders. Will you join us in doing that?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
COVID-19 Test kits _ President Trump we continue to procure millions of Swabs tests collectors
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
D Plus Production
Republican Thinks We Should Let Old People Die to Save the Economy
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Humanist Report
PlanToys Diversity and Equal Opportunity Workforce Sustainable Way
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Plan Toys
PlanToys Toys Made from Solid Wood Sustainable Way(1)
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Plan Toys
Black Friday Sale _ Top 10 _ Insane _ Fights
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
FAME TV
Climate change, Covid-19, and other global disasters call for major changes to how we live our lives. But we are told that solutions such as renewable energy and lock-downs will hurt the economy. Governments say that we need to find a balance between saving lives and saving the economy, and it sounds reasonable to most of the world, until we question what the economy actually is, and what... or more importantly, WHO is being "saved" at the expense of the planet and at the expense of millions of lives lost to covid. It's time to challenge this made up "dilemma" which is being touted by world leaders. Will you join us in doing that?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
COVID-19 Test kits _ President Trump we continue to procure millions of Swabs tests collectors
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
D Plus Production
Republican Thinks We Should Let Old People Die to Save the Economy
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Humanist Report
PlanToys Diversity and Equal Opportunity Workforce Sustainable Way
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Plan Toys
PlanToys Toys Made from Solid Wood Sustainable Way(1)
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Plan Toys
Black Friday Sale _ Top 10 _ Insane _ Fights
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
FAME TV
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