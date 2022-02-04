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Boulevard Brewing Chocolate Ale 3.5/5
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31 views • February 04, 2022
I had high hopes for this brew. Boulevard is one of my favorite breweries but this one missed the mark. While it sounded delicious I didn't find it to be as expected. On the nose she has a odd milk chocolate aroma I'm assuming from the list toffee, honey notes in the description. Initial hit is thinner and lighter than I thought she would be. A bit bitter but not overly so. The flavors center on the tip of the tongue and the soft palate. Not a lot going on in the toffee, honey and vanilla flavors. She runs fast and cleans up on the end with a dry finish. Not bad but not great, there are better chocolates out there for me.
Thanks for coming by nad having a cold one with me
Skal
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Thanks for coming by nad having a cold one with me
Skal
Big 3
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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