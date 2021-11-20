Dr. McCullough: Spike Protein Is the Cause of Vaccine Death

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11/12/2021 Dr. McCullough: the vaccine program should have been shut down in February if there was an independent vaccine safety data committee. The spike protein is the cause of vaccine death. It has been found in all human organs after vaccination and with the 1st, 2nd and expected one booster shot every six months, the spike protein will remain in human tissue of the vaccinated and will never be cleared out.