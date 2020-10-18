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Mark Levin: Pelosi’s Unhinged Meltdown Shows Just How Much She Hates America
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135 views • October 18, 2020
Published on Oct 15, 2020
After years of sleepy journalism, Wolf Blitzer awakens from his slumber and asks Pelosi the tough questions- and she doesn’t know what to do with herself. As the Pandemic rages on, millions of Americans desperately seek financial relief. But as President Trump seeks a "go big or go home" stimulus package, Queen Nancy continues to stonewall negotiations. Is she honestly trying to help the American People? Or will she go to any lengths to destroy the President - even if it means holding a gun to the head of the American Economy? Mark Levin breaks down Pelosi's unhinged CNN meltdown and exposes her as the political animal that she is.
An all new episode of LevinTV drops tonight. Subscribe now, receive a 30-day free trial and watch tonight's episode at 9pm EST: http://Bit.ly/levintv
After years of sleepy journalism, Wolf Blitzer awakens from his slumber and asks Pelosi the tough questions- and she doesn’t know what to do with herself. As the Pandemic rages on, millions of Americans desperately seek financial relief. But as President Trump seeks a "go big or go home" stimulus package, Queen Nancy continues to stonewall negotiations. Is she honestly trying to help the American People? Or will she go to any lengths to destroy the President - even if it means holding a gun to the head of the American Economy? Mark Levin breaks down Pelosi's unhinged CNN meltdown and exposes her as the political animal that she is.
An all new episode of LevinTV drops tonight. Subscribe now, receive a 30-day free trial and watch tonight's episode at 9pm EST: http://Bit.ly/levintv
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