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LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CALLS SHUTDOWN A “CALAMITY” (MIRRORED)
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204 views • April 27, 2020
LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CALLS SHUTDOWN A “CALAMITY” (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/9QjN8kFV_uM
LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CALLS SHUTDOWN A “CALAMITY”
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Brit Hume, discusses the realities surrounding the COVID shutdown and how this turned into a “colossal public policy calamity.” #LockdownCalamity
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/9QjN8kFV_uM
LEGENDARY JOURNALIST CALLS SHUTDOWN A “CALAMITY”
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Brit Hume, discusses the realities surrounding the COVID shutdown and how this turned into a “colossal public policy calamity.” #LockdownCalamity
Category
News and Politics
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