【Ukraine Rescue】Volunteers From All Over the World Would Love To See Their Languages on the Billboard of the NFSC and ROLF

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/24/2022 Volunteers from all over the world love the Billboard of the NFSC and ROLF, they hope to see the slogans of TAKE DOWN THE CCP in all kinds of languages on it.