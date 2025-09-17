Joe Untamed | Guest Ray McGovern | Exposing Secrecy & Protecting Democracy | 9.17.25

In today’s explosive episode, we dive deep into the fight for election transparency, foreign interference, and government accountability. We examine how institutional secrecy erodes public trust and endangers democracy. When government institutions withhold critical information, citizens are left in the dark, unable to make informed decisions. This erosion of transparency fosters cynicism, fear, and disengagement, weakening the very foundations of democratic governance.

Our special guest, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and activist, joins the conversation to provide his unique insight on intelligence, geopolitical tensions, and the Ukraine conflict. From the buildup to the war in Donbas to the suppression of critical early warnings, McGovern sheds light on what citizens and policymakers need to understand about global security, foreign influence, and the necessity of accurate, unbiased intelligence. We also explore the impact of foreign actors on U.S. politics, with reports on Israel’s influence in domestic affairs raising questions about sovereignty and accountability.

The show also covers the case of Tina Peters, former Mesa County Clerk, who remains imprisoned for exposing election irregularities. Her situation highlights the dangers of selective prosecution and the suppression of political dissent. With her health deteriorating and appeals ongoing, Peters’ case has become emblematic of the broader struggle for justice, transparency, and the preservation of American freedoms. This episode is essential listening for anyone committed to defending liberty, uncovering the truth, and holding powerful institutions accountable.