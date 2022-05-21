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Confirmation, End of America Dreams Builds Upon 1933 Pastor's Vision that have come true
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240 views • May 21, 2022
I'm a bit blown away with a Pastor from 1933 having a dream of 7 key events that must happen before the USA is destroyed. The majority of these events have taken place with the exception of a bubble car and maybe a whore leader (could be in place for it could be spiritual). If you follow my ministry, we cover a bubble driverless car and the great whore making war with the saints.
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/end-times-signs/
Get saved = time might be very short
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/is-time-short/
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End of America Dreams Builds Upon 1933 Pastor's Vision
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/end-times-signs/
Get saved = time might be very short
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/is-time-short/
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
End of America Dreams Builds Upon 1933 Pastor's Vision
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