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Confirmation, End of America Dreams Builds Upon 1933 Pastor's Vision that have come true
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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240 views • May 21, 2022
I'm a bit blown away with a Pastor from 1933 having a dream of 7 key events that must happen before the USA is destroyed. The majority of these events have taken place with the exception of a bubble car and maybe a whore leader (could be in place for it could be spiritual). If you follow my ministry, we cover a bubble driverless car and the great whore making war with the saints.

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/end-times-signs/
Get saved = time might be very short
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/is-time-short/
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End of America Dreams Builds Upon 1933 Pastor's Vision
Keywords
nibiruplanet xwormwoodprophecyend of days1933end daysacts 2save soulold men dream dreamsusa warusa invasionchina invades1933 prophecyusa invasion dreamsbubble car dreamgreat whore running america
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