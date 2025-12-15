The Bush Family - Skull and Bones, Wall Street and War Profits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bush family is a power network from the Robber Baron era. It's “insider baseball” connecting railroads, Wall Street banking, central banking influence, and the early architecture of the military industrial complex. We talk about media control and managed memory to keep history buried. Elections are theater at the top level. The digital world functions as the mechanism for tracking and control in the end game.
