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⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine | 11th July 2022
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210 views • July 11, 2022

💥High-precision long-range sea-launched Kalibr missiles near Radushnoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region have destroyed ammunition depots for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, M777 howitzers and 2S7 Pion self-propelled guns supplied to Ukraine by the US.

💥High-precision ground-based weapons near Chasov Yar in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed temporary deployment point of 118th Brigade of Territorial Defence of AFU. The attack has resulted in the elimination of more than 300 nationalists.

💥As a result of surgical strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces against the positions of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries in Osnovyanskyi and Slobodskoye districts in Kharkov, about 250 militants and up to 25 armoured vehicles have been destroyed.

▫️The enemy suffers significant losses in all directions.

▫️Critical situation in 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of AFU operating near Seversk. Its combat losses amount over 70 per cent of its personnel. Brigade commanders deliberately mislead relatives of the dead soldiers by reporting them as missing or deserting.

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralised command post of 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade near Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic, 10 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, including Aidar nationalist battalion near Kharkov, as well as depot where over 200 tonnes of foreign-made anti-tank missile systems and missiles for them were stored.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 27 AFU command posts, 53 areas of Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, as well as 156 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️3 ammunition depots near Komsomolskoye and Partizanskoye in Nikolaev Region, as well as 1 Osa AKM anti-aircraft missile system near Seversk have been destroyed.

✈️💥Su-35s fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force near Bogatyr in Donetsk People's Republic.

💥In addition, Russian air defence means shot down 12 rockets of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system near Izyum in Kharkov Region, Novodachnoye, Yubileinoye, Slavyanoserbsk in Lugansk People's Republic, Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region and Kherson city.

📊In total, 243 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 354 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,020 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 741 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,132 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,149 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia


Keywords
reportukrainemod russiarussian defence ministry11th july 2022
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