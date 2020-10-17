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President of Ghana Reads Rockefeller Plans - Worth Hearing
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132 views • October 17, 2020
Not sure if this is real, but it seems OK for now.
President of Ghana notifies the world of the psychopath’s plans to destroy us! The US Government created Covid-19 in Fort Detrick to release it on China and to bring America to its knees to usher in the NWO. Forced permanent lockdowns coming in October / November 2020.
Viral! World Lockdown Plan Leaked read more @ www.henrymakow.com
President of Ghana notifies the world of the psychopath’s plans to destroy us! The US Government created Covid-19 in Fort Detrick to release it on China and to bring America to its knees to usher in the NWO. Forced permanent lockdowns coming in October / November 2020.
Viral! World Lockdown Plan Leaked read more @ www.henrymakow.com
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