10-14-2022 Freestyle catch up... October's getting spicy!

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Episode 97
I am back, and will finally be able to resume my old routines of 3-4 episodes per week. Thanks for your patience. This is just a quick freestyle chinwag to catch up. October is by no means disappointing so far!
Watch last night's Dan Radiostyle here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wyzn1rojHS2I/
Watch the Juan O' Savin podcast that left me a little bewildered here:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/10/charlie-ward-juan-o-savin-ironing-out-the-truth-nesara-gesara-with-amelia-love-warren-amour-must-video-3643504.html