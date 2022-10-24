Create New Account
Miles Guo: Xi Jinping broke the peaceful power transition formed in the past two generations of leaderships
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/486719


10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping broke the peaceful power transition formed in the past two generations of leaderships; all the CCP kleptocrats act servilely before taking over power, arrogantly when in power, and none of them end well

