Border of Poland and Ukraine, Polish Farmers continue to Protest and Unload Train Cars with Ukrainian grain

The friendship between Poland and Ukraine is strong as ever

On the border of Poland and Ukraine, Polish farmers continue to protest and unload wagons with Ukrainian grain.

adding...

Zelensky complains about bullying from Polish farmers:

'What is happening on our western border, the border with Poland, cannot be perceived as something normal or ordinary. We need simple and understandable justice. Only 5% of our agricultural exports pass through the Polish border. So, in fact, the situation is not about grain, but rather about politics. And near Kupyansk, not far from the border with Russia, where enemy artillery sounds without stopping, the news from the border with Poland looks like mocking. We need joint decisions, rational decisions to get out of the current situation. Our decisions together with the Poles, first of all, and with everyone in Europe who is concerned about the fate of Europe'