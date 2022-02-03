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BASES2017 Anne Redelfs lecture Psychology of Targeting
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23 views • February 03, 2022
Anne Redelfs is part of the US and Canadian contingent at the International Bases Conference in Dublin, summer 2017.
Targeted individuals "TI"s, and the aspect of "being a target", and its psychological aspects, is featured in this lecture.
Targeted individuals "TI"s, and the aspect of "being a target", and its psychological aspects, is featured in this lecture.
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