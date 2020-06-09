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Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine
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65 views • June 09, 2020
Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the last few months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the other public. One in Florida, the other in New York.
And not just any New York public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump's Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate "perspective on the pandemic". She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least.
Erin is a decorated Veteran of the Iraq War and the President of the Florida Freedom Alliance who promote vaccine freedom.
And not just any New York public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump's Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate "perspective on the pandemic". She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least.
Erin is a decorated Veteran of the Iraq War and the President of the Florida Freedom Alliance who promote vaccine freedom.
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