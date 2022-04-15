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Pay Attention To This Warning
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100 views • April 15, 2022
Peace and Safety does not come from people following fear. It empowers the devil to kill, steal and destroy because he hates humans. Those who have already sold their souls for riches and to rule in satan's kingdom on earth are paid to get others to do the very same thing but like slaves for little to nothing. Do you know most of the world's wealth is held by few people?
Time is up, we are to repent and turn to Jesus, it will bring us tribulation because the devil does not like to lose a soul but it will bring us JOY and PEACE though the world is falling apart. It will cast out fear though the devil is tormenting the world with fear. No Jesus NO Peace, Know Jesus Know Peace. Get into Noah's ark, Get out of Sodom.
Time is up, we are to repent and turn to Jesus, it will bring us tribulation because the devil does not like to lose a soul but it will bring us JOY and PEACE though the world is falling apart. It will cast out fear though the devil is tormenting the world with fear. No Jesus NO Peace, Know Jesus Know Peace. Get into Noah's ark, Get out of Sodom.
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