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Volunteers from Mozambique, Africa were interested to see the yellow vests worn by the New Federal State of China volunteers. He fully understood that the evil intention of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “One Belt, One Road” is to enslave Africans. He said that Chinese people are not equal to the Chinese Communist Party, just like Russians are not equal to the Russian government. He fully agrees with the elimination of the CCP.