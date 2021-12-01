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PASSPORTS, GLOBALISTS, AND SLAVERY MADE SIMPLE
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401 views • December 01, 2021
In a nutshell,,,, YOUR COMPLIANCE WILL ENSLAVE ALL OF US EVENTUALLY. The unvaccinated are the majority but we need to expose it all. Stop letting them bully and guilt trip you. WE ARE STRONGER THAN THAT AND WE OUTNUMBER THEM. Some don't even know we are at war. THE FINAL WAR.
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