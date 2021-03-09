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THE 4 MOST COMMON MINDSET MASTERY MISTAKES
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20 views • March 09, 2021
People’s understanding of mindset mastery has grown exponentially. Yet we inevitably make mistakes on the journey. Here are 4 common mistakes people make when breaking free of limiting mindsets like fear, doubt, or confusion, such as when working with a self-coaching tool like The AVARA Model.
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TOPICS COVERED:
3:00 - #1 – Mixing up facts and interpretations
7:55 - #2 – Not linking to vision and actions
10:30 - #3 – Self judgment about these limitations
14:00 - #4 – Trying to do it in your head
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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TOPICS COVERED:
3:00 - #1 – Mixing up facts and interpretations
7:55 - #2 – Not linking to vision and actions
10:30 - #3 – Self judgment about these limitations
14:00 - #4 – Trying to do it in your head
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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