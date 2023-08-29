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22 Dating Disqualifiers for Modern Women | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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106 views • August 29, 2023

22 Dating Disqualifiers for Modern Women | Popp Culture

A list of 22 ways modern women disqualify themselves for long term relationships, taken from the gospel according to Lee.

#TerrencePopp #ModernWomen #DatingDisqualifiers


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