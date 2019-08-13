Hawiian Monk Seal R308 Molting June 2014 Black Rock

This video is an in depth look at the monk seal molting process that takes about ten days from first detection of molt to completion.



Also in this video is a record of NOAA taking two year old RL06 from Maui because she has been deemed a threat because she exhibits the usual behavior of an inquisitive youth. Taking her to the northern Hawaiian Islands for "her own good" will lead to her disappearance and presumed death in a few days after capture. The real irony is that the mature R308 manifest the behavior so feared by NOAA and the people out swimming with 308 have no problems with it. A rather damning commentary on NOAA and their behavior.