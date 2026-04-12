Young Merlin (1993, SNES)

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Young Merlin is an action-adventure developed by Westwood and published by British company Virgin Games. It was only released in North America and Europe.
After trying to rescue a drowning young woman, young Merlin is drawn by the current into a fantasy world which is threatened by the evil Shadow King.
The game is action-adventure with a top-down perspective. You have several hearts as health, and you can find extensions, similar to Zelda. Merlin can use items from his inventory and use weapons. You can switch through the items and weapons you're carrying any time. If you find a flask, you can fill it with liquids like water from magic ponds and drink it. Depending on the liquid, you have different effects like invincibilty or health restore.